August 23, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

HP Inc quarterly profit jumps 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - HP Inc, which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 26.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, due to strength in its personal systems that sells notebooks and desktops.

The company’s net earnings rose to $880 million, or 54 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $696 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $14.59 billion from $13.06 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

