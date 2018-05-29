FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 8:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

HP Inc quarterly profit jumps 89.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - HP Inc reported an 89.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, partly helped by strong growth in its personal systems business that includes notebooks and desktops.

Net earnings rose to $1.06 billion, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $559 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $14 billion from $12.39 billion.

The company also named Steve Fieler as its chief financial officer, effective July 1, succeeding Cathie Lesjak. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

