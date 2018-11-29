HP Inc quarterly revenue beats estimates

Nov 29 (Reuters) - HP Inc, which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, driven by growth in its personal systems that sells notebooks and desktops and the acquisition of Samsung’s printer business.

Net earnings rose to $1.45 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $660 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $15.37 billion from $13.93 billion. Analysts on an average had expected the company to report a revenue of $15.1 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)