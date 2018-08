Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise said on Tuesday it appointed Tarek Robbiati as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 17.

Robbiati, who most recently served as CFO at Sprint Corp , will succeed current CFO Tim Stonesifer.

Stonesifer will remain with the company through the end of October. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)