Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher demand for its servers, storage and networking equipment.

The company’s net loss was $757 million, or 52 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 from a profit of $524 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $7.95 billion from $7.66 billion.