August 22, 2018 / 11:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

3rd Circuit revives part of lawsuit against medical debt collector

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived part of a proposed class action by New Jersey consumers accusing Florida-based Healthcare Revenue Recovery Group (HRRG) of violating federal law by leaving confusing telephone voice messages while trying to collect debt.

In a decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the consumers could pursue claims that HRRG failed to give its true name when it called, instead referring to itself as “ARS,” an acronym that could apply to hundreds of companies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w4hD8Q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
