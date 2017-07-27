BRIEF-Croatia's biggest telco HT says H1 revenues rise, net profit slips

July 27 (Reuters) - Hrvatski Telekom , which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom : * HT says its revenues in the first-half of 2017 rose 8.5 percent year-on-year to 3.69 billion kuna ($583.27 million) * Firm's net profit slipped 1.7 percent to 410 million kuna due to higher infrastructural investments and financial expenses mostly related to currency movements * HT's capital investments in H1 this year rose 17.6 percent to 759 million kuna. With inclusion of Montenegro's Crnogorski Telekom , which HT acquired last year, investments are up 27.7 percent compared to the same period last year ($1 = 6.3264 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Edmund Blair)