February 21, 2018 / 8:40 AM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Croatia's Hrvatski Telekom reports 2017 revenue up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hrvatski Telekom, Croatia’s biggest telecoms company which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom:

* Says full-year revenue rose 11 percent to 7.76 billion Croatian kuna ($1.28 billion)

* Net profit fell 7.5 percent to 863 million kuna due to higher infrastructure investment and asset revaluation

* Capital investment up 17.2 percent, including a contribution by Montenegro’s Crnogorski Telekom which HT acquired in 2016.

* Says without Crnogorski Telekom investment up 8.5 percent at 1.75 billion kuna. ($1 = 6.0398 kuna) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, Editing by Louise Heavens)

