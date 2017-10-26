FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Croatia's Hrvatski Telekom reports 9-mth revenue up 11.6 pct
October 26, 2017 / 7:44 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Croatia's Hrvatski Telekom reports 9-mth revenue up 11.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hrvatski Telekom, Croatia’s biggest telecoms company which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom:

* Says nine-month revenue rose 11.6 percent to 5.79 billion kuna ($910.92 million)

* Says net profit fell 2.2 percent to 735 million kuna due to higher infrastructure investment and asset revaluation

* Says capital investment up 28 percent including a contribution by Montenegro’s Crnogorski Telekom which HT acquired last year.

** Says without Crnogorski Telekom investment up 18.1 percent at 1.16 billion kuna.

$1 = 6.3562 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely

