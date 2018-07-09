Receivers seek buyers for Australian retailer Harvey Norman's dairy farm

SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - A dairy farm part-owned by Australia’s biggest electronics chain Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd has been put on the market three years after it bought into it, the real estate agency running the intended sale said on Monday.

The agency, Elders Real Estate, said it was calling for expressions of interest for Coomboona Dairies.

Harvey Norman, controlled by billionaire retail veteran Gerry Harvey, hired receivers for the dairy farm in March, a month after saying writedowns on the farm had contributed to a decline in group net profit for the six months to Dec. 31.