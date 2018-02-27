FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 11:25 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australian retailer Harvey Norman's H1 profit falls 19.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest electronics retailer Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday first-half net profit fell 19.3 percent, hurt by charges arising from property revaluation and the cessation of expansion plans of its dairy farming business.

Net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 came in at A$207.7 million ($161.74 million), down from A$257.3 million a year ago.

The retailer handed shareholders an interim dividend of 12 Australian cents per share, down from 14 cents per share last year. ($1 = 1.2842 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Byron Kaye and Paul Tait)

