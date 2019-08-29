Consumer Goods and Retail
August 29, 2019 / 11:56 PM / in an hour

Australia's Harvey Norman posts 7.2% rise in annual profit

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest electronics retailer, Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd, posted an 7.2% rise in annual profit on Friday helped by increased overseas sales.

Net profit for the year ended June 30 came in at A$402.3 million ($271.7 million) compared to A$375.4 million a year ago, and above an average analyst estimate of A$385.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The company declared a dividend of 21 cents per share. ($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

