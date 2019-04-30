HSBC reshuffles management of global banking division -memo

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - HSBC has reshuffled the management of its global banking division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday, as former JPMorgan banker Greg Guyett puts his stamp on the business he took over in February this year.

The bank has appointed Patrick Nolan, vice chairman of global banking, to the key role of global head of corporate banking, while Hugo Heath moves to the vice chairman role.

Peter Enns and Matthew Wallace become global co-heads of corporate finance coverage in the new structure, the memo said.

A spokesman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)