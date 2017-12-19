REFILE-MOVES-HSBC rejigs EMEA debt syndicate

(Refiles to reach additional subscribers)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Dec 19 (IFR) - HSBC has rejigged its debt capital market syndicate team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

The bank is combining resources into two sector-focused groups. One will combine its sovereign, supranational, agency (SSA) and financial institutions (FIG) syndicate and will be led by Asif Sherani and Mark Pearce.

It will service HSBC’s high-grade SSA and FIG clients across senior unsecured debt, covered bonds and regulatory capital.

Sherani and Pearce will be supported by Rob Anson, Pernelle Lombard-Latune and Tom MacHale. Sherani and Pearce will report to Adam Bothamley, global head of debt syndicate.

HSBC is also combining its emerging markets and corporates syndicate, to be led by James Cunniffe and Souhail Mahjour. As well as servicing emerging markets and corporate clients, the team will execute HSBC’s structured and ABS bond pipeline.

They will be supported by Antoine De Courten and Elena Garcia Hernandez.

Cunniffe and Mahjour both report to Bothamley. Ali Hussain will continue to lead the bank’s global MTN business, and Chris Jones its global local currency business.

The rejig follows a recent reshuffle at the bank when several bankers were put at risk of redundancy. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Steve Slater)