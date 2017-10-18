FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge says no jurisdiction over HSBC Mexico in drug cartel lawsuit
October 18, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 3 days ago

Judge says no jurisdiction over HSBC Mexico in drug cartel lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Brownsville, Texas has dismissed claims that HSBC Mexico helped drug cartels launder billions of dollars to operate their businesses, ruling that the court does not have jurisdiction over the Mexican bank.

The lawsuit, filed last year by families of U.S. citizens murdered by drug gangs, accused HSBC Mexico, HSBC USA and their parent HSBC Holdings of contributing to the international drug and trafficking trade by laundering the cartels’ money and disguising the trail of illicit proceeds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ilpESI

