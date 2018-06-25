RBS's Ewen Stevenson to become finance chief at HSBC

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The finance director of Britain’s HSBC, Ian Mackay, is to retire and be succeeded by Ewen Stevenson, currently chief financial officer of rival lender the Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC said on Monday.

HSBC CEO John Flint thanked Mackay for his 11 years of service, eight of which were in his current role, and described Stevenson as a “strategic thinker” with a wealth of international experience.

Stevenson, who has helped RBS CEO and fellow New Zealander Ross McEwan turn the bank’s fortunes around since he joined in 2014, was previously co-head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa investment banking division at Credit Suisse.

RBS had announced Stevenson’s sudden resignation in May, without specifying what his next job would be.