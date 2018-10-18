FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

HSBC on track for Shanghai depositary receipts listing -FT

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - HSBC is set to be the first foreign company to list its shares in China as part of a new stock exchange link between London and Shanghai, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The trading link is expected to go live at the end of this year, according to the report on.ft.com/2Agi8iA. Talks to list HSBC shares in Shanghai first began in 2007, it added.

The plan is for HSBC to issue Chinese depositary receipts (CDRs), the FT said. HSBC was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

