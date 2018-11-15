Financials
November 15, 2018

HSBC, CIC in talks on 1 bln stg fund to invest in Britain



LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - HSBC and China Investment Corp are in talks to create a fund for the Chinese sovereign wealth fund to invest in companies in Britain that have business links with China, HSBC said on Thursday.

The fund would be managed by London-based Charterhouse Capital Partners, which is in talks with CIC and HSBC, the British bank said.

The three “are in exclusive discussions to create a fund to invest in high-quality and growing UK companies with development opportunities in China,” HSBC said.

The Financial Times earlier reported the fund could be worth 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion).

CIC has set up similarly structured funds elsewhere in the world, including in the United States with Goldman Sachs and in Japan with Nomura.

$1 = 0.7818 pounds Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman

