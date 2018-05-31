FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 31, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge narrows Cook County's fair housing lawsuit against HSBC

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Cook County, Illinois can proceed with a lawsuit accusing HSBC of targeting minorities for high-cost mortgages that allegedly led to foreclosures, a federal judge in Chicago ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge John Lee, however, also limited the money damages that the county can pursue, saying most of the harms that the county claimed in its 2014 lawsuit were too far removed from HSBC’s alleged wrongdoing to recover damages for them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J5u7kV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.