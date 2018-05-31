Judge narrows Cook County's fair housing lawsuit against HSBC

Cook County, Illinois can proceed with a lawsuit accusing HSBC of targeting minorities for high-cost mortgages that allegedly led to foreclosures, a federal judge in Chicago ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge John Lee, however, also limited the money damages that the county can pursue, saying most of the harms that the county claimed in its 2014 lawsuit were too far removed from HSBC’s alleged wrongdoing to recover damages for them.

