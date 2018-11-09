South African regulator imposes administrative sanctions on HSBC Johannesburg branch

Nov 9 (Reuters) - South African Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority said it had imposed administrative sanctions on HSBC’s Johannesburg branch for non-compliance and fined the branch 15 million rand ($1.05 million).

The administrative sanctions were imposed because of weaknesses in HSBC’s processes which stopped it from proactively detecting potential money laundering, the Prudential Authority said in a statement. ($1 = 14.2908 rand) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)