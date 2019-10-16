HSBC France says plans to move out of Champs-Elysees HQ

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - HSBC France plans to move out of its Champs-Elysees headquarters by then end of 2020 and to settle its new French head office some 500 meters further away in the French capital, the bank said on Wednesday.

The new building will enable to accommodate about 1,200 employees, HSBC said in a statement.

Another 500 employees would be moved to HSBC hub in La Defense business district where currently 4,000 employees work and to the bank’s branches close to the Champs Elysees building. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)