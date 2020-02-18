MEDIA-Bidders for HSBC France want the business at low price-Les Echos

** HSBC France’s retail activities draw interest from La Banque Postale and Societe Generale, Les Echos says, citing sources.

** Offers range from 0 to 50 million euros, the French business daily says, citing banking sources.

** “Given in particular that it would be necessary to restructure branches, the offers will have a symbolic amount, probably between 0 to 50 million euros” says Les Echos.

** “It takes 200 to 300 million euros to finance the restructuring of the network and a departure plan for about 500 positions,” says Les Echos, citing a source familiar with the process

** “On top of this, migration would cost more than 100 million euros”

** HSBC is working with Lazard to prepare the sale of its 270 retail branches in France as interim chief executive Noel Quinn wants to reduce costs across the banking group

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)