MOVES-HSBC Global Asset Management names UK business development head

March 21 (Reuters) - HSBC Global Asset Management said on Thursday it has hired Fay Hendon as head of UK Intermediary Business Development unit.

Hendon, who most recently was managing the advisory sales team at Aviva Investors, will lead the firm’s newly created telephone sales team to help intermediary clients. She will report to Daniel Rudd, head of UK Wholesale.

HSBC also hired Kieran Daly, Marcus Hartley and Natasha Crosby to the telephone sales team as UK intermediary business development managers, focusing on the North and Scotland, the South West and Midlands regions and South East and London, respectively. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal; Editing by James Emmanuel)