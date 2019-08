Aug 20 (Reuters) - HSBC Global Asset Management on Tuesday named Tina Radovic as global chief of credit research.

Radovic, who joined HSBC Group’s investment management business in 2003, was head of credit research in Paris for the last 10 years.

She will report to Xavier Baraton, global chief investment officer of fixed income and alternatives. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)