July 30, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

HSBC goes digital with "MyDeal" app

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - HSBC is rolling out a new centralised platform which it hopes will simplify processing information from investor roadshows for its new issue clients.

It centralises real-time updates on roadshow logistics – such as contact information, meeting and investor details, as well as investor feedback and profiles, client orders and deal pricing.

“MyDeal radically simplifies some of the most time-consuming and stressful parts of the process,” said Niall Cameron, global head of corporate and institutional digital at HSBC.

“It gives you real-time access to all aspects of your deal – all available in one place.”

HSBC plans to release My Deal on an app store for clients later this year, having trialled the tool internally since November 2017 across investment-grade, high-yield and equity deals. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Philip Wright)

