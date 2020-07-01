REFILE-MOVES-HSBC hires former Deutsche Bank executives to Southeast Asia equity divison

(Refiles to fix typo in paragraph 5)

July 1 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC said on Wednesday it has appointed two former Deutsche Bank executives, Edward Lee and Joy Wang, to its Singapore-based Southeast Asia equities division.

Lee will be the regional head of equity capital markets, while Wang will helm the Southeast Asia equity research department.

Edward Lee has been in the field for over 20 years and before joining HSBC, he served as the managing director, co-head of investment banking coverage and head of equity capital markets, Southeast Asia at Deutsche Bank, Singapore.

Joy Wang also joins HSBC from Deutsche Bank, Singapore, where she was a co-head of APAC property equity research, among other roles.

Lee and Wang’s appointments follow a string of senior appointments at HSBC Singapore, including Philip Lee being named the Vice Chairman of Global Banking, Southeast Asia in September, as the Asia-focussed lender pushes for a wider regional coverage.