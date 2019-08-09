HSBC's Greater China chief quits for external role -spokeswoman

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings’ Greater China Chief Executive Helen Wong is leaving the Asia-focused lender, a spokeswoman said on Friday, the second senior executive exit this week after group CEO John Flint left the bank.

Wong has decided to leave to pursue an external opportunity, the spokeswoman said.

HSBC ousted Flint as chief executive after only 18 months in a move that the chairman of Europe’s biggest bank said was needed to speed progress on priority areas such as the turnaround of its U.S. business. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee Editing by David Goodman)