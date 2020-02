LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - HSBC will end its sponsorship of British cycling after the 2020 Olympics, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The British bank is only four years into a multimillion pound deal, but is seeking to cut costs as part of a wider restructuring announced last Tuesday.

A spokesman for British Cycling confirmed that HSBC had ended the contract. (Reporting by Lawrence White Editing by Rachel Armstrong )