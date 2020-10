FILE PHOTO: An HSBC bank is pictured during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's biggest bank by assets HSBC HSBA.L announced plans on Friday to delist from the Euronext Paris exchange.

HSBC said it had taken the decision after a review of its trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements.

The bank said any delisting was subject to Euronext Paris approval and would have no impact on its operations in France or the rest of Europe.