June 17 (Reuters) - The North American arm of HSBC Holdings Plc has opened a branch in Apple Inc’s home town of Cupertino, California, and intends to add up to 50 branches in new and existing markets, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

HSBC Bank USA said it would hire more than 300 employees as a part of the expansion of its national retail branch network. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)