HSBC CEO says cannot 'judge motives' of Hong Kong police over frozen accounts

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - HSBC is “not in a position to judge the motives” of Hong Kong police, Chief Executive Noel Quinn told British lawmakers questioning him over the lender’s freezing of bank accounts of pro-democracy politicians in the Asian city.

The HSBC CEO’s summons to face the cross-party Foreign Affairs Committee came after former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui criticised HSBC for blocking his local bank accounts. (Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)