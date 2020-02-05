HSBC appoints Stephen Moss as CEO for Europe, Middle East, Latin America

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Stephen Moss as regional chief executive, with responsibility for Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada, the bank said on Wednesday.

It also said Nuno Matos will be appointed as Chief Executive of Europe, replacing James Emmett who will leave the bank in September.

The changes come ahead of the lender’s interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn announcing his new strategy on Feb.18.

Reuters earlier on Wednesday reported the new strategy would include a cull of the bank’s senior management roles. (Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Sinead Cruise)