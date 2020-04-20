Financials
April 20, 2020 / 2:36 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

HSBC reshuffles top investment bank jobs -memo

1 Min Read

LONDON/HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - HSBC has reshuffled the leadership of its investment banking division, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday, as Chief Executive Noel Quinn presses ahead with changes at the top despite having last month paused a wider job cut programme.

The bank has cut the regional head roles of the Global Banking & Markets (GBM) business which houses its investment banking activities, the memo said. As a result, Asia-Pacific head of GBM Gordon French will take a six-month sabbatical from the bank, while the Americas head Andre Brandao will stay on until the end of the year before a further announcement is made.

In Europe, head of GBM Thierry Roland will step down from that role to focus on heading a unit tasked with disposing of unwanted assets, as HSBC seeks to shrink its balance sheet.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Lawrence White in London and Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below