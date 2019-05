May 27 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC on Monday named Kanakanjan Ray as head of its Financial Institutions Group in Southeast Asia.

HSBC Singapore plans to raise its headcount by more than 10% over three years, the lender said in a statement.

Under the newly created position, Ray, who has been with the British bank since 2004, will focus on HSBC’s financial institutional clients and continue to work out of Singapore.