MOVES-HSBC USA chief Patrick Burke to retire, Citi veteran to succeed

July 8 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc said on Monday that Patrick Burke would retire as HSBC USA’s president and chief executive officer and would be succeeded by Citigroup Inc’s Michael Roberts.

Burke, who joined the company 30 years ago, will retire in October.

Roberts joins HSBC after 34 years at Citigroup, where he has been chief lending officer and the global head of corporate banking and capital management since 2010.

Roberts will report to John Flint, HSBC group chief executive officer. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)