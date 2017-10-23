FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO
October 23, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 2 days ago

HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - HSBC has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of its India operations, effective Dec. 1.

Rikhye, who has been with the bank for 28 years in various roles, will replace Stuart Milne who will move to a new role after leading India operations for five years, the company said.

Rikhye, who started his career with HSBC in India in 1989, is currently head of international, Asia-Pacific, responsible for 11 markets in the region, according to a statement on Monday. He also heads strategy and planning for the bank in Asia-Pacific.

Europe’s biggest bank earlier this month named insider John Flint, who runs its retail and wealth management business, as the new chief executive to take over from February next year. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
