MOVES-HSBC appoints co-heads of MENAT capital markets

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Samer Deghaili and Marc Abourjeily as co-heads of capital markets for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Deghaili will manage the bank’s capital markets business in the region while Abourjeily takes a sabbatical leave through January 2021 “to spend some time with his young family in Australia”, the statement said.

Deghaili was appointed HSBC’s head of equity capital markets for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in 2013 and most recently was managing director for equity capital markets in MENAT.

Abourjeily was most recently HSBC’s head of MENA debt finance and risk solutions and was its head of debt capital markets in MENA prior to that role. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)