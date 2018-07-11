MOVES-HSBC appoints Alexander Glawe as managing director

July 11 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc said on Wednesday it had named Alexander Glawe managing director, head of Northern Europe Financial Sponsors, effective December.

Glawe, who would be based in Frankfurt and joins from Credit Suisse Group AG, will be responsible for advising private equity clients in Germany, Austria and the Nordics.

The bank also appointed Jurgen Stein as head of leveraged and acquisition financing in Germany, effective immediately. Stein joins from UBS Group AG. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)