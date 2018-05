May 14 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Borja Azpilicueta as global head of financial sponsors and sovereign wealth funds coverage. Azpilicueta, who joined HSBC in 2012, has been HSBC’s head of advisory for Europe, Middle East and Africa since 2016, based in London. Azpilicueta has previously worked with UBS, Credit Suisse before joining HSBC. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)