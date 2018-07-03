CORRECTED-HSBC hires Salsano as head of German corporate and institutional business

(Corrects to read four years (not seven), paragraph 3)

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Tuesday it has hired Nicolo Salsano to lead its corporate and institutional client business in Germany.

Salsano, who is joining from Chinese insurer Anbang, will be responsible for HSBC’s German business in corporate banking, transaction banking and the financing of large mergers and acquisitions, the bank said in a statement.

Salsano was previously Credit Suisse’s head of investment banking for four years and worked for the Swiss bank from 2000 to 2017. He takes up his new role at HSBC on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Alexander Smith)