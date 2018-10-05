FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 5, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

HSBC appoints new global head of financial institutions group

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s HSBC said on Friday it had hired Peter Enns as global head of financial institutions group in its investment bank, which has lost a number of high-profile dealmakers this year.

Enns, whose role will be effective from October subject to regulatory approvals, joins the bank from Goldman Sachs, where he spent 21 years, most recently as chairman and CEO of the bank’s Canadian unit.

Robin Phillips, co-head of global banking at HSBC, said Enns will be a good addition to the bank’s team, bringing experience of large and complex transactions in Asia and North America that will be of significant value.

“His global remit will drive greater connectivity and revenue growth across one of our key client segments,” Phillips said in a statement.

Reuters reported in May that HSBC had lost at least 10 senior dealmakers after the bank failed to overhaul its investment banking unit and revamp client teams.

Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.