MOVES-HSBC puts bankers at risk in capital markets reshuffle

LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - HSBC has put several bankers at risk of redundancy as part of a reshuffle of its capital markets businesses, according to market participants.

Robert Gardiner, Lynn Maxwell, Vincent de Potter and Jean Theullier are among the debt bankers at risk, according to several people familair with the situation. Officials in the bank’s FIG advisory and equities businesses have also been placed at risk, according to one person.

“We review on an annual basis performances across Global Banking & Markets and make appropriate changes to strengthen and grow the business,” HSBC said in a statement to IFR.

The reshuffle follows the departure of Matthew Westerman, HSBC’s co-head of global banking who left the British bank less than two years after his high-profile arrival from Goldman Sachs.

Robin Phillips was expected to assume the day-to-day management of the business after a period of transition.

Gardiner, a director, joined HSBC from Credit Agricole in 2010 to work on the UK bank’s syndicate desk. He moved to the FIG DCM origination team with responsibility for frequent issuers as part of the FIG flow desk at the end of 2016 .

Theullier, also a director, joined the bank in October 2007 according to his LinkedIn profile and was head of MTNs Asia-Pacific.

Maxwell, a managing director and head of global strategy, structured finance group, joined the bank in 2005, according to her LinkedIn profile.

De Potter was an associate director on the bank’s syndicate desk, which he joined in 2011 from Credit Agricole, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The individual bankers either declined to comment or did not respond to request for comment.

IFR reported earlier on Thursday that PJ Bye, HSBC’s global head of public sector syndicate, would be leaving the bank at the end of the year. (Reporting by Helene Durand)