April 17, 2018 / 2:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Investors should vote against top HSBC executives' pay- PIRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders should reject the executive pay plans of Britain’s biggest bank HSBC, a leading shareholder advisory group said on Tuesday.

Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), which advises pension funds and others on how to vote at companies’ annual general meetings, said HSBC Chief Executive John Flint’s potential bonus amount was “excessive” at over 200 percent of fixed pay.

A spokeswoman for HSBC, which holds its annual general meeting on Friday, declined to comment.

Reporting by Lawrence White Editing by Edmund Blair

