FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge tosses lawsuit accusing HSBC Bank USA of aiding Ponzi scheme
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 17, 2017 / 12:52 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Judge tosses lawsuit accusing HSBC Bank USA of aiding Ponzi scheme

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Los Angeles has tossed a lawsuit accusing HSBC Bank USA of aiding a worldwide Ponzi scheme involving purported investments in cloud computing services, saying investors suing the bank did not show that it caused their losses.

The investors said HSBC helped to fund the fraud by wiring money to accounts in Hong Kong used for the scheme, but U.S. District Judge Otis Wright said other banks and investors equally contributed to funding the fraud.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yPRKJ7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.