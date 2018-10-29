FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 29, 2018 / 4:14 AM / in an hour

HSBC Q3 profit rises 28 percent, beats forecasts

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc reported on Monday a 28 percent rise in its quarterly profit before tax, beating forecasts, bolstered mainly by the lender’s Asia business and stronger loan growth.

The bank’s reported pretax profit was $5.9 billion in the September quarter, up from $4.6 billion in the same period a year earlier, HSBC said. The profit was higher than the $5.6 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by the bank.

Europe’s biggest bank by assets has in recent years reaped the benefits of a wider restructuring after the global financial crisis, but rising costs are a concern as CEO John Flint, who started in the job in February, makes more investments. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.