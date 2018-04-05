FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 5:31 PM / in 17 hours

REFILE-Swiss bank whistleblower arrested in Spain -police source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix day of week in first paragraph)

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Spanish police have arrested a former employee of HSBC’s Swiss private bank who was convicted in absentia of industrial espionage after leaking information on clients’ tax situation, a police source said on Wednesday.

Herve Falciani, a French citizen, has said he was a whistleblower trying to help governments track down citizens who used Swiss accounts to evade tax. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Robin Pomeroy)

