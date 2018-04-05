Spain's High Court releases bank whistleblower Falciani from custody - El Pais

MADRID, April 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court released Swiss bank whistleblower Herve Falciani from custody on Thursday, though told him to remain in the country as he awaits a ruling on his extradition to Switzerland, El Pais reported without citing sources.

On Wednesday, Spanish police arrested the former employee of HSBC’s Swiss private bank who was convicted of industrial espionage after leaking clients’ tax information.

Swiss Justice Ministry said on Thursday it had made a formal extradition request for Falciani. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day)