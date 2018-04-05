Spain's prosecutor asks judge to remand Falciani in custody - media

MADRID, April 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s prosecutor on Thursday asked a High Court judge to remand Swiss bank whistleblower Herve Falciani in custody awaiting a ruling on whether he will be extradited to Switzerland, newspaper ABC said.

On Wednesday, Spanish police arrested the former employee of HSBC’s Swiss private bank who was convicted of industrial espionage after leaking clients’ tax information.

The Police acted on an international detention and extradition order from Swiss authorities dated March 19. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Julien Toyer)