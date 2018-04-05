FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 12:35 PM / in a day

Switzerland asks Spain to extradite whistleblower Falciani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s justice ministry on Thursday submitted a formal request for the extradition of Swiss bank whistleblower Herve Falciani from Spain.

“The Federal Office of Justice on April 5 transmitted a formal request for extradition via diplomatic channels,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Falciani, a former employee of HSBC’s Swiss private bank, who was convicted in Switzerland of industrial espionage after leaking clients’ tax information.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

