Switzerland asks Spain to extradite whistleblower Falciani

ZURICH, April 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s justice ministry on Thursday submitted a formal request for the extradition of Swiss bank whistleblower Herve Falciani from Spain.

“The Federal Office of Justice on April 5 transmitted a formal request for extradition via diplomatic channels,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Falciani, a former employee of HSBC’s Swiss private bank, who was convicted in Switzerland of industrial espionage after leaking clients’ tax information.