FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
REFILE-MOVES-HSBC hires MacHale for FIG syndicate
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 27, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 18 days ago

REFILE-MOVES-HSBC hires MacHale for FIG syndicate

1 Min Read

(Refiles to reach additional subscribers)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Tom MacHale to work on its European financial institutions debt syndicate desk, according to a source.

MacHale will join from NatWest Markets, where he was an associate on the sovereign, supranational and agency desk. He joined the UK bank permanently in 2013 according to his LinkedIn profile. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MacHale will help fill the gap left by Peter Riera, who left HSBC earlier this year to run RBC's UK FIG debt capital markets origination.

This is the second SSA departure from NatWest in recent weeks. Laura Crosbie, who had worked in the DCM origination frequent borrower group since 2010, left the bank to work in ABN AMRO's public sector debt capital markets business. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.